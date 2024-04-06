Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has had his fair share of celeb encounters at the iconic sketch show, but one potential appearance got him riled up.

“There was a rumor Cher was maybe coming to SNL and I started sweating,” he exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. “I haven’t stopped.”

Yang has worked on the NBC comedy series since 2018, beginning on the writing staff before he was promoted to cast member. However, SNL‘s set isn’t the only place Yang has teamed up with A-list stars.

“Helping Sandra Bullock remember one of her lines in The Lost City was one of my proudest career moments,” he tells Us.

The actor, who appears on season 2 of the Audible Original “Hot White Heist,” reconsidered his answer, teasing, “It was actually annoying of me in hindsight, so I don’t encourage others to do this.”

Scroll down to learn more things that fans might not know about Yang:

1. I’ve never felt hotter than when I was the leather daddy in the Village People [skit] on Saturday Night Live. Being hot is the most important thing.

2. The most famous person in my phone book is Dolly Parton’s fax machine since she doesn’t have a phone. Not really, but I wish.

4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is my favorite movie.

5. Every character from FernGully: The Last Rainforest was my celebrity crush [growing] up.

6. I nailed our unit on East of Eden in 12th-grade English, but otherwise, I sucked at [school].

7. Nothing excites me more than a drawer of fresh, clean underwear.

8. My dream is to have Blake Lively direct me in something.

9. Anything from the A Walk to Remember soundtrack brings back the best memories.

10. “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake is my go-to karaoke song because it blows out my vocal cords and I don’t have to sing another song.

11. Helping Sandra Bullock remember one of her lines in The Lost City was one of my proudest career moments. It was actually annoying of me in hindsight, so I don’t encourage others to do this.

12. Kaia Gerber is the famous face I’m usually mistaken for.

13. My biggest splurge has been therapy.

14. Therapy is also the one beauty product I swear by.

15. For a while now, I’ve been sample-menu-ing [TV shows] rather than binge-ing anything. I [also] don’t believe in guilty pleasures or TV shows.

16. Gay emotional labor for female teachers was my first job.

17. I know exactly how long it takes to heat something in the microwave. I could win a beauty pageant with this [secret talent], I think?

18. My alternate profession would be a microwave chef.

19. My bed next to the PS5 is my favorite place to vacation. I promise I’m not depressed.

20. I would order fuzzy navels while I was in the closet, which is pretty incredible and a huge tell. Maybe I’ll go back to those.

21. I think we should embrace tradition and go back to emoticons [instead of using emojis]. Very analog.

22. The actress I looked up to growing up was Pat Carroll.

23. I can’t leave the house without my phone, keys and an unshakable sense of self, which I have never found.

24. My favorite comfort meal is chicken potpie and a Diet Coke. It’s shocking how many restaurants don’t have either.

25. One thing I’ve learned from Lorne Michaels is how to very discreetly bring up the fact that I’m Canadian to strangers.