Brandi Glanville and her boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese, are working on their relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are still talking and are trying to figure things out when it comes to their relationship at the moment,” the insider explains. “They’re not broken up, but they’re not together.”

Meanwhile, a second source tells Us that the couple “broke up a few weeks ago,” but are still “on good terms.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, and Friese began dating in September 2016 after meeting on the dating app Tinder. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at a pre-Grammys party this February.

“He’s the girl in the relationship,” she quipped to Entertainment Tonight at the time. Her beau added, “Everything’s been good. She’s very happy. We’re having a great time.”

Prior to her romance with Friese, Glanville was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010. They share sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 10. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in 2009 that the Sunset Beach alum, 44, had an extramarital affair with his Northern Lights costar LeAnn Rimes, who was married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time. Cibrian and the country singer, 35, tied the knot in 2011.

Since then, the Drinking and Tweeting author and the CSI: Miami alum have had a tumultuous relationship. She accused him and Rimes of stalking Friese on social media earlier this year. Cibrian wrote off the allegations in a statement to Us in June, saying, “We should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy.”

