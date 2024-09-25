Jenn Sterger is making it clear there is still no love lost between her and Brett Favre.

After the former NFL quarterback announced on Tuesday, September 24 that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Sterger — who accused Favre, 54, of sending her sexually explicit photos and voicemails in 2008 while working for the New York Jets — took to social media to respond to the news.

“Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read,” Sterger wrote via her Instagram Story Tuesday. “I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address.”

Sterger, 40, continued, “Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease & not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall of Fame quarterback stole it? Those are the people that need your attention, support and sympathy.”

Related: Biggest NFL Controversies Through the Years: Deflategate, Protests and More Flag on the play. From Tom Brady’s Deflategate to Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, the NFL has been at the center of several controversies through the years. In 2016, Kaepernick sparked debates among both fans and fellow players when he didn’t stand for the national anthem before taking the field with the San Francisco 49ers. […]

Sterger landed one final blow to Favre in her post, harkening back to her notorious past with the former football star.

“And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus,” she wrote. “Mississippi you deserve better.”

Favre revealed his diagnosis while testifying in front of Congress in relation to accusations he knowingly misused millions of dollars in taxpayer money in his home state of Mississippi.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Favre said, “Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

Favre has been accused of redirecting Temporary Assistance of Needy Families (TANF) funds toward a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater where his daughter was also on the volleyball team. He was also accused of allocating money to defunct drug company Prevacus, of which Favre was the top investor.

Favre has never been criminally charged and has denied any wrongdoing with respect to the allegations regarding TANF and Prevacus. In his testimony before Congress, Favre blamed “certain government officials in Mississippi” for misuse of the TANF funds, alleging they were “unjustifiably trying to blame me.”

In 2010, Deadspin broke the story that Favre had allegedly sent explicit photos and voicemails to Sterger two years prior. At the time, Favre was the quarterback for the New York Jets, who Sterger covered as a reporter.

Favre admitted to sending voicemails to Sterger but not photos. He was fined $50,000 for “failure to cooperate” with the NFL’s investigation. The organization eventually ruled they “could not conclude” that Favre had violated the league’s personal conduct policy.