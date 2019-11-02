Brian Tarantina, the actor who played Jackie, emcee of The Gaslight Comedy Club on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has died due to complications from a recent illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Officers with the New York Police Department received a call about an unconscious person in a Manhattan apartment at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

When authorities arrived, Tarantina was found lying on his couch. After emergency medical services were provided, he was pronounced dead. The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine his official cause of death.

Tarantina most recently acted alongside Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish in the film The Kitchen. The actor, whose career spanned several decades, was on several TV shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gilmore Girls, The Black Donnellys and The Good Wife.

He won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the rest of the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast, for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series in January.

Story developing.