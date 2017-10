Cristiano Ronaldo Just Won a Big Award (Men’s Fitness)

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Make it Official (OK! Magazine)

Kourtney Kardashian Clears Up Those Pregnancy Rumors (Star Magazine)

Briana DeJesus and Janelle Evans Hung Out at ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion (RADAR Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!