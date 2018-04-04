Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Says She ‘Humbles’ Him (OK! Magazine)

Kaley Cuoco Speaks Candidly About First Marriage (Star Magazine)

Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Ex Maci Bookout’s Husband (Radar Online)

How to Find the Right Doctor for You (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!