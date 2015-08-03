If it's not broke, don't fix it. Britney Spears has been under a successful conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie Spears, for the last seven years, and a source tells Us Weekly her personal and financial affairs will continue to be overseen indefinitely.

PHOTOS: Brit's bikini bod

"There is no reason to break the conservatorship with everything working so well," a source close to Spears, 33, tells Us. "Everything is working perfectly under this arrangement and it will stay that way."

TMZ was first to report news that Spears' estate and personal affairs will continue to be overseen in the same way as they have been since 2008, when the singer's father filed an emergency petition to care for her daughter, who was under a psychiatric medical hold at the time.

PHOTOS: Britney's hottest looks

Under the agreement, Spears — who is looked after by a team of lawyers, medical personnel, and family members — has "substantial day-to-day freedom" to make her own choices, TMZ said.

In the time since her 2008 mental health crisis, Spears has renewed her focus on sons Sean, 9, and Jayden, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "She's a very fun mom and the boys adore her," an insider told Us of the "Piece of Me" singer, who vacationed with her boys last month in Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Britney's Us Weekly covers

Newly single since her June split from boyfriend Charlie Ebersol, Spears headlines a full-time residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, performing her stage show Britney: Piece of Me nightly.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!