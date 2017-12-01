🎄🎁👠🎄 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Pucker up! Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari are feeling festive – and frisky.

The “Womanizer” singer, 35, shared a sweet clip with her beau, 23, to Instagram on Friday, December 1 – and their bliss is infectious.

The short video, which was set to the Christmas classic “Let It Snow,” showed the duo kissing, panned to outside holiday décor, and ended with them dancing and laughing. It was captioned with multiple celebration emojis, including a present and high heel – likely a nod to the singer’s birthday, which is Saturday, December 2.

Spears, who is very active on social media, hasn’t been shy to share photos of her love. On Halloween, she posted a pic of the two embracing – along with the dog filter on Instagram – and captioned it: “So in love with this puppy 🐶@samasghari 🎃🎃👻🎃🎃#HappyHalloween.” Earlier this month, the two were seen packing on the PDA courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game with her sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” where the fitness model appeared as her love interest, and she later admitted that she waited months to give him a call. During a January interview on Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast, she said: “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!