Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears modeled three outfits in a video posted to her Instagram account on Friday, October 20, but it’s the schoolgirl uniform that’s sending us way back to the ‘90s.

Celebs Are Making Bras the New Tops

The video, which was set to Beyoncé’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself, showed the singer walking a long hallway in a tied-up white Oxford shirt, plaid mini-skirt, boots – and yes – it looked just like the getup she wore in her famous “Hit Me Baby One More Time” music video in 1998.

And we must confess, the songstress, 35, can still stun in the uniform that showed off her flat stomach and toned physique.

👯🍎👯 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Celebrity Music Video Couples

The throwback came in the form of her at-home fashion show videos, which have become a staple on her Instagram page. Though the resurrection of her iconic ensemble took fans of the pop star into overdrive, the video also showed the blonde bombshell twirling in a white dress and donning boy shorts, a lace bustier and cowboy hat.

Spears’ recent Instagram videos include her painting outside in a sports bra, practicing gymnastics, and dancing with her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari.

Sexiest Magazine Covers of All Time

In addition to entertaining fans through social media, the mom of two is currently performing in Vegas at her Piece of Me residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!