Giving back! Britney Spears sold one of her watercolor paintings for $10,000 at a charity auction in Las Vegas on Monday, November 6.

The art piece was sold to Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach to benefit Vegas Cares, an organization raising money to commission a memorial honoring the victims of the shooting that occurred during a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on October 1. The attack left 58 people dead and 546 others injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show,” Spears, 35, said in a video message during Monday’s auction. “The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity. I love you, Vegas.”

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Spears, who will wrap up her four-year Piece of Me residency in Vegas in December, previously shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself creating the masterpiece on the terrace of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California. The October 13 clip, which was set to a classic Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sonata, instantly went viral and has since racked up more than 4.6 million views.

Two days before auctioning off her work, the pop princess attended the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s new Britney Spears Campus. The center was named in her honor after she donated $1 million of her ticket sales to the foundation.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

