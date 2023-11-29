Britney Spears is offering rare insight into her relationship with her brother.

The pop icon, 41, shared a photo via Instagram that shows her older sibling, Bryan Spears, wearing a green jumpsuit, hard hat and protective glasses. “My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !!” Britney captioned the Tuesday, November 28, post. “Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though 😂😂😂🧐🙄 !!!

While Bryan, 46, stays out of the spotlight, Britney opened up about their relationship in her recent memoir, The Woman in Me. The singer recalled being very close with her brother as a child and said she even slept in his bedroom for years after he was severely injured in an ATV accident.

“The accident made me much closer to my brother,” she wrote. “Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain.”

Britney also said she felt sympathy for Bryan throughout their childhood because their father, Jamie Spears, had such high expectations for his only son.

Bryan went on to work for Britney as a part of her management team and also served as a producer on their sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101. In July 2020, he spoke out about Britney’s conservatorship on an episode of the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast, saying that it has “been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best.”

He added, “I know what she wants, but at the end of the day, what is the reality of that?”

After Britney’s June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, Bryan’s girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, claimed that he wasn’t in attendance at the event due to his daughter’s graduation. The “Toxic” singer was quick to respond and clarify that her brother wasn’t invited to the nuptials.

“You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???” Britney wrote via Instagram in a now-deleted post. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a jack and coke for 4 years … what ???”

She went on to allege that Bryan and the rest of her family never “wanted [the conservatorship] to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing.” The singer also claimed that Bryan wouldn’t allow her to “have a sip” of his cocktail during her Las Vegas residency even though he allegedly let his “5-year-old daughter put her hand in her mother’s wine.”

Additionally, Britney addressed Bryan’s “As Not Seen on TV” podcast interview. “Your podcast interview was so SPECIAL!!!!” she said. “I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when all I wanted was to be a respected individual with a glass of red wine.”

A judge officially terminated Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 years. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!” Britney wrote via Instagram after the decision. “Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney.”