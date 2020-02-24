A fan of Baker Mayfield claimed in a new interview that the Cleveland Browns quarterback cheated on his wife, Emily Mayfield, with her in August 2019.

Ohio native Kacie Dingess said on the syndicated radio show Rover’s Morning Glory that she came into contact with Baker, 24, after messaging him on Twitter. She sent him a video of herself shotgunning a beer at a 2019 preseason Browns game, mimicking a viral clip of him doing the same that August. She alleged that he added her on Snapchat soon after.

“I obviously I didn’t believe it ‘cause it was, like, a weird username. It wasn’t just Baker Mayfield,” she said. “I just kept asking for proof. I was like, ‘Show me that it’s actually you.’ … He was really sure to be like, ‘OK, you have to send me a video of your whole entire house and show me that you’re not with anyone.’”

After Dingess, 20, confirmed that she was alone, the NFL star allegedly sent her a selfie to prove that it was actually his account.

“He kept texting me, saying like, ‘Send me pictures’ and blah, blah, blah,” she claimed. “We were texting for a while, and then he was like, ‘OK, come see me.’ So I got in my car and I drove all the way to Westlake, and it was like behind Cheesecake Factory in some weird development parking lot. And so he texted me when I was on my way there and he was like, ‘You have to leave your phone in the car.’”

Dingess alleged that after Baker pulled up in an SUV with tinted windows, she climbed into his passenger seat and they exchanged “some small talk” before moving to the back seat. Dingess claimed she performed fellatio on the athlete, but he did not return the favor.

“[When] I left, I was like, ‘Good doing business with you’ — like, joking around,” she recounted. “And he was like, ‘Don’t say that!’ And I was like, ‘I’m just kidding.’ And then I lost my Juul in his car and we had to look for that for a few minutes. He was like, ‘OK, well, drive safe,’ and I was like, ‘OK, see ya.’”

During the interview, Dingess showed the radio hosts nude photos of Baker that he allegedly sent her. She explained that she decided to come forward with her claims after he unexpectedly blocked her on Twitter.

Baker has been married to Emily, 28, since July 2019, one month before his alleged encounter with Dingess. Despite the allegations, the couple appear to be standing strong. They shared telling tributes to each other on Valentine’s Day, but turned off the comments on both posts.

“With God at our center… nothing can break us Em Lou,” the Texas native wrote on Instagram. “Here’s to many more Valentine’s with my best friend. You’re beautiful inside and out.”

Emily (née Wilkinson) captioned her post, “Even if people don’t want you to be, you’re always perfect in my eyes. ilysm.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Baker’s rep for comment.