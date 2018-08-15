The end of summer can be a drag, but these back-to-school gadgets and gifts will help you look forward to fall! Whether you have kids that are headed into grade school or making their journey to college, Us Weekly has you covered. Watch the Bargain Buzzzz-o-Meter: Back-to-School video above to see the hottest celeb-adored items of the moment that also happen to be budget friendly!

Plan Ahead

Never forget your homework assignments again! Lilly Pulitzer’s agendas are not only adorable, but they’re durable too! The 17-month planners come in an array of colorful patterns and assorted sizes, and start at just $22.

Staying Connected

Schools are going fully digital, which means students need smartphones! With Straight Talk’s $55 Ultimate Unlimited Plan, set your kids up for success. Pair it with one of the latest phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 — it’s a great gift for any student!

Study Buddy

Up all night studying? Keep your desk well-lit with Kohl’s LED desk lamp, which has a a bonus feature ­– it comes with a USB port for charging your phone!

Game-Day Ready

Reese Witherspoon knows how to do game day right. Her company Draper James makes a line of game-day accessories that you’ll want to rock, no matter who your team is! From an insulated cooler tote to spirit mittens, everyone will be chanting, “Go Y’All!”

Desk Envy

Be the envy of all your friends with ModCloth’s desk accessories. Starting at $9, you can find everything from a unicorn tape dispenser to a procrastinator pen set!

Stylish Student

From faux leather to durable canvas, Old Navy’s backpack line will have you start school in style. Plus, don’t be that kid with a soggy lunch! Old Navy’s lunch totes are insulated and will keep your lunch cool all day long.

After-School Snack

Every kid (and some parents!) needs that 3 p.m. pick-me-up. Dash’s popcorn maker will whip up fresh, homemade popcorn in just minutes – from Kohl’s for $29.99.

Sound System

For $99.99, you can bring your latest playlist whenever you go! Bose’s portable Bluetooth speaker from Evine clips on to your backpack or cooler. Plus, you can even bring it in the shower with you ­– it’s waterproof!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!