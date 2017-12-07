Cashing in! Calvin Harris once reportedly made an interesting promise to a fan named Filip Odzak, who he met while touring in Australia. Now, five years later, the fan is reaching out to the Scottish DJ, 33, and urging him to make good on his word.

Odzak posted a screenshot on Twitter on Thursday, December 7, of a text message he sent to the Grammy winner reminding him of their encounter. “Hi Calvin, You may not remember me but my name is Filip with an F and we met during the 2012 stereosonic tour in Australia,” he wrote. “During your appliance at Marquee in Sydney, while hanging backstage in the library bar, we made a deal — sealed with a hand shake — that you would remix Spice Girls ‘2 Become 1’ when marriage equality was finally legalized in Australia. Well it just happened today.”

The Australian fashion commentator couldn’t mask his excitement as he urged Harris to fulfill his apparent promise: “For five years I’ve been waiting for this: I’m very excited to hear what you do with the iconic track to celebrate this momentous occasion. A deal is a deal! Sincerely, Flip.”

Odzak also attached a silly selfie of himself posing alongside the “Feels” DJ, who has yet to respond to the tweet.

Fans have taken to the social networking platform to express their support for Odzak’s objective.

“Is it too late to pitch for the Christmas #1 with a song that doesn’t exist yet?” one fan replied.

One supporter replied with a funny gif.

Added another: “This must happen.”

Australia legalized same-sex marriage on Thursday, December 7. “This belongs to us,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball said of the news. “This is Australia: fair, diverse, loving and filled with respect. For every one of us this is a great day.”

As for Harris? The “Slide” artist rarely covers other artists’ tracks, but perhaps he’d make an exception!

