A flame reignited? Calvin Harris was spotted with ex-girlfriend Aarika Wolf on Wednesday, July 4.

A source tells Us Weekly that the 34-year-old DJ “was at Soho Malibu on the 4th of July all day with Aarika Wolf and friends.”

The insider added that “he would occasionally put his hand on her knee, but he was more into the music and his friends conversations.”

As for the banter between the two, the source noted that “they seemed like they had nothing to say to each other for hours.”

The Swedish musician, however, was “definitely was having fun, but more thanks to environment,” even heading to the DJ booth to request a song at one point. The source adds that they were there all day and “Calvin paid the whole tab and held her hand when they left.”

Harris and the 24-year-old model called it quits on their relationship in 2015, and briefly reconciled in August 2017 before splitting again months later.

Though the on-again, off-again couple remain coy about the status of their relationship, they’ve been seen together multiple times this year, including a dinner date in May at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, according to JustJared.

The outlet reports that the duo also vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in March, where they soaked up the sun and lounged together on a yacht.

Following their initial breakup in 2015, Harris famously dated Taylor Swift from April 2015 to June 2016 and has also previously dated Rita Ora.

