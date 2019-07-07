Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died. He was 20.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told ABC News on Saturday, July 6, on behalf of Boyce’s family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The statement continued: “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

A spokesperson for the Disney Channel also released a statement on Saturday. “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” the network’s spokesperson told ABC. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce made his film debut at age 9 in the 2008 horror film Mirrors. He went on to star alongside Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek in 2010’s Grown Ups as one of their sons. The Thirst Project advocate was best known for his work on Disney’s hit show Jessie, in which he starred as Luke Ross from 2011 to 2015, and as Carlos in the Descendants films.

The California native was set to star on HBO’s new show Mrs. Fletcher starring Kathryn Hahn.

