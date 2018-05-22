Camila Cabello had to cancel her next performance on Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour after revealing that she’s suffering from dehydration.

The singer, 21, broke the news to her fans via Twitter on Monday, May 21. “So yesterday after my performance at the billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out,” she explained to her nearly seven million followers. “They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever — the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won’t get better — so unfortunately I won’t be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer went on to apologize for letting everyone down but promised to make it up to them. She admitted that perhaps she sometimes pushes herself too hard and promised that she was “gonna take better care” of herself.

“It’s officially been a year since we started this journey together, and here’s to more memories, more joy, more love, more music, more health, and more life!!” she wrote. “I love youuuu.”

Cabello was set to take the stage with Swift in Seattle, Washington. The pair also attended the Billboard Music Awards together and were spotted dancing in the crowd. At one point, Glee alum Darren Criss even joked that he couldn’t see the show because they were in his way standing up.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!