She believes in karma. Camilla Belle chimed in on Taylor Swift’s feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over whether the pop superstar approved the rapper’s “Famous” lyrics, and hinted that it’s “revenge” for Swift penning a scathing song about Belle.

The 29-year-old actress implied she’s Team Kimye by posting a photo of a quote on Instagram on Monday, July 18, which read, “No need for revenge. Just sit back & wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves & if you’re lucky, God will let you watch.” She captioned it, “#quoteoftheday #happymonday #felizsegunda.”

The two ladies famously feuded several years ago when Swift slammed Belle in her 2010 track “Better Than Revenge,” off her Speak Now album, for allegedly stealing her ex Joe Jonas. “Soon she’s gonna find / Stealing other people’s toys / On the playground won’t / Make you many friends,” Swift sings. “She should keep in mind / She should keep in mind / There is nothing I do better than revenge.”

The song includes numerous digs at Belle, including that “she’s not a saint” and “she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.”

Jonas and Belle first met on set of the Jonas Brothers’ “Lovebug” music video in September 2008, shortly after the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner broke up with Swift in the infamous 27-second phone call — which she detailed in the 2008 track “Forever and Always.” After “Better Than Revenge” was released, Jonas took to his band’s Myspace page to dispel any cheating rumors. “It might make someone feel better to assume or imply I have been unfaithful but it is simply not true,” he wrote. Jonas and Belle split a few months later, in July 2009.

This isn’t the first time Belle has made it clear that she and the “Wildest Dreams” songstress aren’t exactly on good terms. Back in July 2015, the 10,000 B.C. actress sided with Katy Perry amid Swift’s Twitter spat with Nicki Minaj. The “Anaconda” rapper called out the VMAs for the lack of diverse nominees, which Swift interpreted as Minaj attacking her for her “Bad Blood” nomination. Perry, the subject of Swift's hit song, then chimed in, writing, “Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman…” Belle retweeted the message, adding, “Couldn’t have said it better…”

Dozens of celebs, including Swift’s BFF Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and more, have weighed in on the ongoing drama after Kardashian posted a series of Snapchat videos that revealed Swift’s phone call with West about the “Famous” lyric. In the clips, the “Shake It Off” singer seemingly approves of the controversial line: ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." Swift replied on Instagram by writing, “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened … Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

