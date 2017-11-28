Meghan Markle has already cleared a major marital hurdle — she gets the seal of approval from her future mother-in-law. When Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was asked on Tuesday, November 28, about her stepson Prince Harry’s engagement to Markle, she had the sweetest response.

“It’s brilliant!” Duchess Camilla, 70, gushed to reporters. “America’s loss is our gain. We are absolutely delighted. As you can see, they’re so happy. Sometimes in a climate where we’re surrounded by a lot of bad news, it’s a real joy to have a bit of good news for once.”

Camilla’s remarks come just one day after her husband Prince Charles released a statement on their behalf about Harry and Markle’s plans to wed in the spring. “We’re both thrilled,” the couple said, via Kensington Palace. “We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.”

Camilla and Prince Charles were married in 2005. Shortly after they wed, Harry said in an interview with the BBC, “She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy, which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits. To be honest with you, she’s always been very close to me and William . . . She’s not the wicked stepmother.”

Prince Harry was just 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash during a Paris vacation in 1997. She and Prince Charles were divorced at the time of her death.

As exclusively revealed by Us Weekly on November 21, Markle’s engagement ring is made from two diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s collection.

