She said yes! Camilla Luddington is engaged to actor Matthew Alan.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 34, announced on Instagram on Wednesday, January 17, that the 13 Reasons Why star quietly proposed weeks ago. “Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve,” she captioned a slideshow of three photos of her engagement ring. “I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes!”

Luddington added, “Also… Hayden approves,” referencing the couple’s 8-month-old daughter.

In the first snap, Hayden’s tiny hand adorably grips the diamond on her mother’s sparkly new ring. The second picture in the slideshow is a selfie of the British actress proudly displaying her bling, and the third gives fans a close-up look at it on her finger.

The future spouses have been dating for about five years. Luddington announced in April 2017 that she and her longtime boyfriend welcomed their daughter. “We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” she gushed on Instagram at the time alongside a black-and-white video of the family of three.

In addition to her role as Dr. Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama, Luddington provided the voice and motion capture work for Lara Croft in the 2013 reboot of the action-adventure video game Tomb Raider. She later worked on the 2015 sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider. For his part, Alan has minor acting credits in more than 40 movies and TV shows, including a one-episode stint on Grey’s Anatomy in May 2017.

