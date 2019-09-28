



Time for R&R! Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek sat down with Stylish at the Clarins Spa at the Four Seasons Boston in between enjoying a spa day with her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski and dished on all things wellness.

While the 27-year-old admitted that taking a full day to sit back, relax and get pampered is rare, she swears by certain self-care rituals.

“Going to the spa is the ultimate way to unwind, but unfortunately with such a busy schedule, I’m not able to always get to there. I had an amazing time trying the Plant Gold experience. The products smell so incredible and left my skin looking glowy,” she says of her day at Clarins Spa.

“Rob and I are always on the go in our careers, so having a day in the week dedicated to a date at the spa is one of the best ways for us to unwind and relax together. It’s a nice space to clear our bodies and minds from all of the people and places we encounter day in and day out,” she dishes.

Other treatments Kostek indulges in include lymphatic drainage massages. “I try to go as often as needed, which is rare with all of my travel. I immediately notice sculpting in my legs and abdomen, where I hold a lot of inflammation and water weight. I like how refreshed I feel immediately after the treatment is completed,” she explains.

When she can’t make it in for a session, the model prioritizes self-care at home. “I like to meditate, take baths at home with essential oils and salts and write in a journal,” she tells Stylish.

“I like to write down affirmations and manifestations and usually before bed, I turn on meditative music. It puts me in a lost mind state to be free of stress and thought,” the former Patriots cheerleader explains.

Some of those sentiments include telling herself to accept herself for all that she is. “I am one happy, bubbly girl, but sometimes my mind can wander and lose track of what I believe in and that is owning all that you are. … There is only one you and that is your power. Accepting all that you are will lead you to live your best life and will allow you to be free and your true authentic self.”

The former New England Patriots player thinks she’s her most beautiful when she’s just being herself too. “Rob has always communicated how he loves me as I am,” she says.

When Kostek needs an extra pick-me-up to, she heads to a dance studio by herself and lets loose. “I feel most confident when I am in a dance studio alone. Feeling the music and natural movement of my body is when I feel most free and happy,” she reveals.

As for her glam routine, the model likes to keep her look natural and enhances her features with a simple touch of lipgloss and a dust of bronzer and likes to amp up her style game for a night out.

“Our favorite date night is a night in, cooking a healthy meal together and watching a movie full of snuggles. … When going out on a date, I love dressing up my street style. Pairing jeans with a stiletto and a body suit is my go-to that makes me feel my sexiest.”

