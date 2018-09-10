No one is safe from Cardi B’s red bottoms. The rapper threw a shoe at one of her Love & Hip Hop: New York costars long before she made headlines for doing the same to Nicki Minaj.

Fans recently resurfaced a February 2017 clip of Cardi, 25, taking off one of her high heels and hurling it at Asia Davies during the season 7 reunion of the VH1 reality series.

“That’s what happens when you talk s–t!” the “I Like It” MC yelled as security guards intervened. After things calmed down, she asked Davies, “Don’t you know New York bitches is savages?”

The drama between the costars started when Cardi got a little too cozy with Davies’ then-boyfriend, Swift Star.

“Asia, maybe it was wrong for me and Swift to flirt, even though I did not know he had a girlfriend, but at the end of the day, you still didn’t like me … because you judge women like me,” the former stripper said during the explosive episode before she started screaming at the top of her lungs. She then bounced up from her seat and lunged toward Davies, 25, before security once again stopped her.

A year and a half later, Cardi got into a similar altercation with Minaj, 35, at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Friday, September 7.

“Cardi came in swearing and shouting,” a source told Us Weekly. “Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki, and then threw a shoe at her.”

A second insider told Us that the former VH1 personality was “dragged out” of the party by police. She was later spotted with a large welt near her left eyebrow.

Cardi addressed the incident on her Instagram minutes later. “You’ve threaten [sic] other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f–kin with them!! I let you talk big s–t about me!!” she wrote before claiming that Minaj “liked” and made comments about Cardi’s “abilities to take care of” her 2-month-old daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset.

Despite the claims, a source tells Us exclusively that Minaj “never liked any posts about Kulture or said anything about Cardi as a mother.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!