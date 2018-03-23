Heated! Cardi B took to social media on Thursday, March 22, to vocalize her anger toward something every American has to do — pay taxes.

The 25-year-old rapper posted a video to her Instagram in which she kicks off the rant claiming that the “government is taking 40 percent” of her taxes.

“Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my f–king tax money,” she said in the clip captioned “I want to fucking know WHAT YA DOING WITH MY F–KINGG MONEY !!!!!”

The “Bodak Yellow” singer continued her curse-filled tirade, comparing paying taxes to “when you donate money to a kid from a foreign country,” saying, “they give you updates on what they’re doing with your donation.” She then again added, “I want to know what you’re doing with my f–king tax money” before detailing why she’s demanding answers.

The Bronx native pointed out that the streets of New York are “always dirty” and says that NYC “is one of the dirtiest cities in America.” She added: “There’s still rats on the damn trains.”

Visibly mad, she continued: “I know ya’ll not spending it in no damn prison, because ya’ll be giving n——s, like, two underwear, one jumpsuit for, like, five months. So what is ya’ll n——s doing with my fucking money?”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has called out the government on social media. The outspoken artist took to Instagram in December 2017 and shared in a video captioned “everybody wanna be an adult and make money till tax season.” In the clip, she claimed that the IRS is “trying to come for me for tax season.”

