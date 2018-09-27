Cardi B is getting candid! The “Be Careful” rapper spoke out about how her body has changed after welcoming her daughter, Kulture, and revealed her plans to go under the knife.

“My t—s were already a little low-low, you know what I’m saying, ‘cause I got my t—s done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra and s—t, you know what I’m saying? But when I was pregnant, my s—t was looking nice though, nice. I was, like, ‘Oh s—t.’ Now though? Now Kulture did me filthy,” the Grammy nominee, 25, explained via an Instagram video on Wednesday, September 26. “I don’t give a fuck. If ya’ll motherf—s see me gone in November or December, I’m getting my t—s done. I don’t give a fuck. Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a t—y renovation.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper came under fire for describing herself as “a mother first & a crazy retarded b—h right after” in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Cardi… do better,” one user replied. Another tweeted, “Cardi B crazy.”

Physical appearance aside, Cardi has also been open about how motherhood has changed her emotionally. “This postpartum s—t is annoying,” she wrote on an Instagram Story in August. “Like, I been emotional all f—ing day for no reason … No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be ready for mommy mode.”

She also pulled out of her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars because of her desire to spend more time with her little one. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she explained in July. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just no ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind.”

Cardi and her husband, Offset, welcomed Kulture in early July.

