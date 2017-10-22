Cardi B took to social media to defend herself after being ejected from a hotel on Saturday, October 21, after cops were called because a hotel manager complained about a party and the smell of weed.

In a video shared by TMZ on Sunday, October 22, the rapper can be seen leaving the Hilton Albany in New York yelling, ”Racist motherf–ers!” hours after performing at the Times Union Center.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer, 34, took to Instagram to share her side of the story, where she alleged that police in Albany, New York, are known for being racist and claimed she experienced that type of treatment herself.

“The floor that I was staying in in my hotel room, it smelled like weed. So the cops came in the middle of the night, knocking on my manager and on my door, talking about that we were smoking weed and we gotta get kicked out,” the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star explained.

“Now, if you know me, I don’t even talk about smoking weed because everybody knows that I do not smoke weed. I get very paranoid and none of my team members smoke weed. If they was to kick us out for something else, aight, but for weed? I’m not taking that because we do not smoke. I could get, we could all get drug-tested, nobody smokes,” she continued. “Nobody smokes, especially when I’m sleeping and I’m wild sick.”

“You’re not going to do that to me. Mind you, everyone on the floor was Caucasian,” she added angrily. “But you wanna kick us out? F–k out of here. I will not.”

“Police knocked on Cardi and her team’s rooms late in the night and said they would have to leave the hotel because they were smoking weed. There wasn’t a smell coming Cardi or her team’s room, it was the entire floor,” a source exclusively tells Us. “Cardi and her team were the only people of color on the floor, so they assumed they threw everyone out.”

The Bronx-born native must have had a crazy night — before the hotel debacle, she insinuated on social media that she had broken up with boyfriend Offset before explaining she had “exaggerated alil bit earlier cause I was really upset.”

