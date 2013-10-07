Quite the act of solidarity! As part of Maureen Orth's much-talked-about profile on Mia Farrow, her family and her famous exes in the November issue of Vanity Fair, longtime pal and fellow 60s/70s superstar Carly Simon shares how she supported her good friend through her scandalous split from Woody Allen.

The 68-year-old singer-songwriter removed Allen's name from the lyrics of her 1992 song "Love of My Life," and replaced it with Farrow's name instead. The lyrics previously read, "I love lilacs and avocados/ Ukuleles and fireworks/ And Woody Allen and walking in the snow." (Simon doesn't specify in Vanity Fair when the change to the lyrics was made.)

Farrow, 68, began dating the director, 77, in 1980, but never wed. Together they adopted daughter son Moses and daughter Dylan, and welcomed son Ronan in 1987. (Farrow, however, told Vanity Fair that Ronan could "possibly" the son of ex-husband Frank Sinatra.)

The Rosemary's Baby actress split from Allen in 1992 after discovering he was having a sexual relationship with Soon-Yi, her adopted daughter with ex-husband Andre Previn who was around 19-years-old at the time. During a custody battle over their three children, Farrow filed charges claiming Allen had molested their daughter Dylan when she was 7-years-old. Allen denied the charges and the case was later dropped.

"What a shock that all was," Simon tells Vanity Fair. "I will never see another Woody Allen movie."

Dylan, now 28, spoke to Vanity Fair about her memory of an alleged encounter with the Oscar-winning director in the attic of her mom's Connecticut home. "There's a lot I don't remember, but what happened in the attic I remember. I remember what I was wearing and what I wasn't wearing . . . The things making me uncomfortable were making me think I was a bad kid, because I didn't want to do what my elder told me to do," the shared. "[For all I knew] this was how fathers treated their daughters, this was normal interaction, and I was not normal for feeling uncomfortable about it."

"I have never been asked to testify," she said. "If I could talk to the 7-year-old Dylan, I would tell her to be brave, to testify."

Allen and Soon-Yi married in 1997 and have two adopted daughters together.

