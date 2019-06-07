Divorced but not distanced! Carmen Electra posted a touching tribute to ex-husband Dave Navarro more than a decade after their split.

To celebrate Navarro turning 51 on Friday, June 7, Electra, 47, posted an Instagram photo from the former couple’s 2003 wedding. In the pic, the rocker carries her across a room strewn with rose petals.

“Happy Birthday @davenavarro my eternal love for u is beyond words,” the model captioned the photo. “We had this strange understanding for each other that resulted in lots of laughter , fun & and understanding ! Ty 4 letting me be my true self and not judging my flaws . I mean …. the time out system really worked 😂🙌🏼 so grateful we are still friends ! I love u DN #happybirthday #tildeathdouspart.”

The Baywatch alum has stayed close with Navarro since their 2007 divorce, even touching tongues with him for a selfie in 2014. As that photo made the rounds, the musician rebuffed speculation that he and Electra had reunited, tweeting, “We will always be the best of friends.”

Electra, who had a fling with Simon Cowell and an engagement to Rob Patterson in the years since the divorce, opened up to Us Weekly in 2017 about finding the next Mr. Right. “I kind of look at it like, if it happens, it will,” she said at the time. “I’m not really looking, but sometimes you just have a vibe [and] connect with someone.”

The Scary Movie star, who was married to Dennis Rodman from 1997 to 1998, added: “I’ve always [wanted] a bad boy with a good heart … maybe someone who has been through a lot in life. I think someone like that would have to do a lot of work on themselves and that would make them a more spiritual person and that’s what I’m looking for. Someone [who has] worked all the steps … so they are making amends and doing the right thing, yet they’ve already experienced all the craziness in life and are ready to settle down.”

“There’s something about musicians that I can’t resist,” Electra laughed at the time. “You know, a man with a guitar. … That can be quite dangerous.”

