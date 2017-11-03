She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate! ❤️💍 A post shared by David Lee (@dlee042) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

From courtside to courtship! Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki is engaged to NBA player David Lee.

The 27-year-old Danish athlete announced the exciting news on Friday, November 3, in a post to her Instagram, which shows her giant new diamond ring – an 8.88 carat oval stunner from Hamra Diamonds. She captioned it: “Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate,”

Excited fans responded to the picture with congratulations and ring envy. One follower wrote: “Omg congratulations! That ring is pretty insane 😉 nice job 👌🏻👏🏻 so happy for you!” “STUNNING! Congratulations to you and @dlee042 and happy planning,” added another.

The 34-year-old basketball player also took to his Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of him and his beaming bride-to-be. “She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate! ❤️💍,” he added.

Wozniacki was formerly linked to NFL star J.J. Watt and prior to that, it was her high-profile split from golf pro Rory McIlroy that garnered attention after he famously broke off their engagement in May 2014 over the phone. While McIlroy claimed that their split was “mutual and amicable,” Wozniacki later revealed that it was just as much as a shock to her as it was to fans.

“I thought, at least, I would get a face-to-face or something, but there was nothing,” she said during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in September 2014. “It was just a phone call and then I did not hear from him again.”

Wozniacki recently won the BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore in October, beating Venus Williams.

