They said I do! Cat Cora and Nicole Ehrlich are married, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends,” Cora, 51, exclusively tells Us. “To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day!”

The pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, April 21, in Santa Barbara, California, at the Villa Verano Estate. Both brides wore dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal, the boutique featured in TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, in NYC. Cora stunned in a Pnina Tornai, while Ehrlich glowed in a Signore. The wedding featured a sushi bar, cupcakes and a wedding cake.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a wedding cake contest to find their dream dessert for the celebration. Bakers from around the country submitted their designs for the chance to win $1,000 and a one-night trip to Santa Barbara. The newlyweds eventually selected Lexie Verbruggen from the Sweetified bakery in Florida. Verbruggen’s cake was a white mousse with vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream frosting, with six tiers to represent the couple’s six kids.

Prior to the wedding, the pair gushed about their choice on Instagram. Cora posed for a selfie in front of the cake with her fiancee and the winner, and captioned it: “You’ve never tasted wedding cake like this 🍰.”

The celebrity chef and the award-winning producer, 42, began dating in 2017. The Iron Chef star has four kids — Zoran, 14, Caje, 10, Thatcher and Nash, both 9 — from a previous marriage, while Ehrlich has two sons — Jonas, 12, and Gavin, 10.

Before her relationship with Ehrlich, the Around the World in 80 Plates host split from her wife of two years, Jennifer Cora, in November 2015.

