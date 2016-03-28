Talk about nine lives! A housecat named Cupcake traveled a full eight days stuck in a sealed box and somehow survived. The pet’s owner, Julie Baggott, told the amazing story in interviews published on Easter Sunday, March 27.

The feline was accidentally packed in a box full of DVDs that Baggott was sending to a customer in Britain’s Worthing, West Sussex — a whole 260 miles away from her home in Falmouth, Cornwall.

“When I realized she was missing, two weeks ago, it was the most horrible, scary feeling,” Baggott explained to BBC South Today. “We looked everywhere for her. I feel terrible about what’s happened, you know. I mean, I put everything in the box and I sealed it straight away, so I don’t know how she managed to get in there.”

Thankfully, the recipient of Baggott’s DVDs took Cupcake straight to veterinary office Grove Lodge, where doctors found a microchip. The information on the chip provided details to reunite the Siamese with her human family.

“She’s done really, really well. She’s responded to fluids really well,” Dr. Ben Colwell, who treated Cupcake following her traumatic trip, told The Guardian. “Luckily she was microchipped.”

Although Cupcake required several days of treatment for dehydration, the U.K. kitty has since made a full recovery and is back home safe and sound in Cornwall.

“It was a miracle she was alive,” Baggott added to the outlet, “[and that] she’s managed to survive that awful ordeal.”

