Colton Underwood, listen up! As the only success story that has survived the Bachelor, Catherine Giudici has a lot of advice to dish out to the current Bachelor.

The graphic designer, 32, who was in New York to team up with FedEx, got engaged to fan-favorite Sean Lowe on the season 17 finale of the show 2013. The pair are about to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on January 26 and share two adorable sons – Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 7 months. So how did they manage to be the sole survivors of the Bachelor series?

For starters ­– leave the roses in Bachelor mansion. “If Sean Lowe bought me red roses, I would throw them in the trash. Over it,” the mom of two joked. From whether or not the former NFL star should watch the season back to how to deal with the gossip that will inevitably come out after the show, Giudici has all the answers in the video above.

Plus find out what life is really like dating after being on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

