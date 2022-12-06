We’re dreaming of a star-studded holiday season! Us Weekly’s Buzzzz-o-Meter is breaking down something for everyone on your list this year with gifts that are so good, even celebs love them. From a Victoria Beckham-inspired lipstick to Taylor Swift’s cell phone case, even the hardest-to-shop-for friends and family will be pleased. Watch the video gift guide above to see how to shop like a star.

Stocking Stuffers of the Stars

Do stars get stockings too? Well, if they do, we know what’s in them. Taylor Swift recently posted a photo via Instagram showing off a chic accessory – her Burga cell phone case. The brand takes everyday gadgets like earbuds cases and phone accessories from boring to bold with colorful patterns and stylish designs.

What do Kathy Hilton and Katie Holmes have in common? Like many celebs, they love a good Essie nail polish and ‘tis the season to show off your mani! Essie’s holiday collection includes The Essie Express which let’s you shimmer and shine and pairs perfectly with your glitzy holiday look.

Take Care of Your Self(ie)

Make sure your skin is glowing in your holiday snapshots this season with the help of Olga Lorencin’s Red Carpet Facial in a Box. Lorencin is the master aesthetician behind many of Hollywood’s most beautiful and luminous faces, including Halle Berry, Zoe Saldana and Eva Mendes. This three-step kit has everything you need for a spa day at home.

The Royal Treatment

For the royal obsessed friend, look no further than Merci Maman. After Princess Kate was spotted in their personalized necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George, the brand renamed their most popular piece “The Duchess Necklace.” The hand-engraved charms allow you to personalize the signature disc and mini heart charms with children’s names, making it the perfect gift for any mom.

Plus, get your hands on Meghan Markle’s favorite shade of Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick — Very Victoria. This taupe nude shade is inspired by Victoria Beckham and is perfect for everyday makeup or a smoky, nighttime look.

Sleep Like a Star

Little Navy’s personalized holiday pajamas are back and this year they are introducing even more fun prints and colors. Plus, they now have full PJ sets for parents, bandanas for the family dog and a special easy elf kit that will make your Elf on the Shelf adventures much more fun. Last year, Little Navy PJs were seen on some famous families, including those of Tiffani Thiessen and Molly Sims.

PJ Place, the new sleepwear lifestyle brand from The Children’s Place, also offers matching jammies for the whole family and is loved by many of Hollywood’s favorite families such as Kevin Hart and the Kardashians.

Plus, check out Magic Linen — the brand that created Meghan Markle’s white linen dress that she donned when she left her Montecito home for the first time during quarantine. The brand is now launching their first ever luxury pajama line.

Pun Intended

Celeb-loved clothing brand LulusimonStudio is adored by A-listers including Lucy Hale, Kate Hudson, Nina Dobrev and Eva Longoria, and they’re partnering with Jana Kramer for a limited-edition holiday capsule consists of bold and punny tees that say things like “Dear Santa” and “Wreck the Halls” and cozy sweatshirts which read “Merry Me” and “Probably on the Naughty List,” all designed by Kramer.

The Shacket of All Shackets

Actor Darren Barnet, who has partnered with Victoria’s Secret, will be rocking the gender-free styles from Victoria’s Secret Pink Collection — especially their comfy winter staple, the plaid fleece shacket.

Shop Small

The small jewelry brand Azcona is run by Latinx founders and sisters, Yohayra and Yoherry Azcona. Despite only launching a year ago, they’ve already garnered a celebrity following including Chloe Bailey, Jordyn Woods and Kelly Rowland. The sisters built this brand to celebrate representation amongst Latinx women, empowering them with luxury pieces at an affordable cost.

Always Room for Dessert

For a delicious moment of self-care, indulge in body wash bars from Kitsch’s collaboration with Sprinkles Cupcakes, which come in red velvet, strawberry delight and warm vanilla cream.

For the Book Worm

Betty White: Collector’s Edition from Golden Books is a must for any Betty fan — young or old. Celebrate the actress’ legacy with this oversized Big Little Golden Book Collectible Edition that includes updated text from the Little Golden Books edition, a Betty-inspired design on the inside covers and a selection of quotes from White on the inside back cover.

Get in the Holiday Spirit(s)

For the friend who loves a Christmas cocktail, check out these celebrity favorite booze brands.

Comedian Nick Offerman’s edition of Lagavulin Whiskey is a charred oak cask single malt scotch whisky that’s been aged 11 years — the perfect pairing for a medium-rare steak.

What will Matthew Rhys and wife Keri Russell be drinking this season? We’ve got a hunch it might be from Talisker Distillery, which Rhys recently partnered with. The brand is an advocate for the Billion Oyster Project, which helps to restore oyster reefs to the New York Harbor. So when you drink this whiskey, you can feel good about giving back, too.

If you’re more of a tequila fan, check out Astral’s take on it. The premium tequila, that is cofounded by Summer Fridays’ Marianna Hewitt, is crafted using 100 percent blue weber agave, with notes of crisp citrus, clover honey and bright white pepper. We’ll cheers to that!

A Healthy New Year

For the friend for family member who leads an active lifestyle, Lit Axis — which is backed by Jay-Z, MLB 5-Time All Star Adrian Gonzalez and Rachel Zoe — is the world’s first smart, portable, fully connected resistance training system that functions entirely from the palm of your hand (no electricity required!).

Sparkles for the Season

Stay hydrated — and sparkly all season — with Sodastream’s newest machine, The Art. Designed for the modern kitchen, this stylish new machine features a slim silhouette, retro design, stainless-steel trim and unique carbonating lever. Bubly water spokesman Michael Bublé is a fan of the brand since you can add Bubly flavored dropped to any sparkling seltzer.