Hollywood has come together to mourn the death of the legendary Bob Newhart.

Newhart died on Thursday, July 18, after suffering from a series of short illnesses according to his publicist, Jerry Digney.

The actor was best known for his iconic deadpan delivery and his eponymous series The Bob Newhart Show in the ‘70s. He also played Papa Elf in 2003’s Elf opposite Will Ferrell and Professor Proton on The Big Bang Theory.

Newhart received several accolades throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Keep scrolling to see which stars have paid tribute to Newhart:

Judd Apatow

“Bob Newhart was the kindest most hilarious man,” the filmmaker shared via X on Thursday. “He asked me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero. His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy.”

Mark Hamill

“From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter,” the Star Wars icon wrote via X on Thursday. “Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart!”

Jamie Lee Curtis

“They will be laughing wherever people go when they leave us,” the Oscar winner captioned a throwback photo of Newhart via Instagram on Thursday. “God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!”

Al Franken

“Bob Newhart was a giant, a genius, and a great guy,” the Saturday Night Live alum and former senator wrote via X on Thursday. I’ll always remember when he hosted SNL and did a stellar show. He was, as you might expect, a joy to work with. May his memory be a blessing.”

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco, who got to work with Newhart on The Big Bang Theory, shared a series of throwback pictures from her time on set with the icon.

“What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Every take — every time. Icon forever.”

The actress also shared a shot of Newhart with the entire cast, captioning the throwback pic, “I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!”

Eric Stonestreet

“No one funnier than Bob Newhart. Rest In Peace, sir,” the Modern Family alum wrote via X on Thursday.

Paul Feig

“And we lose another comedy legend,” the director penned via X on Thursday. “I had the honor of doing a guest role on Newhart & got to spend the week listening to the great Bob Newhart making us all laugh. A brilliant standup & comedic actor, he was truly one of a kind. His legacy will live on.”

Dane Cook

“Mr. Bob Newhart passed away today. His album The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart impacted my career intensely,” the comedian reflected via X on Thursday. “He was and is one of the best comedians to ever deliver and man he delivered. Always funny. Always from the heart. Always a reminder to me of why I started in stand up. Legend Bob Newhart you are forever funny.”