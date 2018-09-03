From having a crisp new outfit for the first day back to school, to begging your mom for that Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper, stars proved to be just like Us when asked what their best – and worst – back-to-school memories are. From Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, who dreaded going back to school because he had to leave his mom, to E! News cohost Giuliana Rancic, who remembers being embarrassed when she opened her lunch box to find meatballs, their memories will make you laugh out loud.

Take a trip down memory lane and watch the video above to hear what they had to say!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!