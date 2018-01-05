Speaking out. Celebrities are outraged by controversial YouTuber Logan Paul — and they aren’t holding back on social media.

The YouTube star, 22, first received backlash after posting a now-deleted video of an apparent suicide victim hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest on Monday, January 1, but things didn’t end there.

On Friday, January 5, a Twitter account titled “We the Unicorns” shared a resurfaced video seemingly created by Paul for his channel, and captioned it: “Turns out, Logan Paul’s trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons.” The video shows the vlogger blatantly mocking — and disrespecting — the Japanese people and culture while on his trip.

Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien, who very rarely tweets, shared his disgust over the video. “I’ve literally never seen such a gigantic piece of shit,” he wrote on Friday.

Other celebrities, including Life in Pieces star Thomas Sadoski and former heartthrob Devon Sawa, also chimed in. Sadoski wrote, “So the sociopathic disrespect of a dead body was just the climax of an utterly tacky jaunt through Tokyo exhibiting the worst kind of casual racism and ugly-Americanism. Awesome.”

“If Logan Paul amuses and entertains you, I feel incredibly sorry for you. Truly,” Sawa added. “So this guy goes to one of the greatest countries in the world and embarrasses us all for @YouTube likes? Sad.”

As previously reported, the internet personality came under fire after he posted a video titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest . . .” The clip received millions of views before it was removed following serious backlash and outrage on social media.

Paul, who boasts more than 15 million subscribers, quickly rebutted with an apology. “Where do I begin . . . Let’s start with this — I’m sorry,” he wrote. “This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.”

He has since decided to take a break from vlogging.

