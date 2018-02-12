Roses are red, but these celebs are blue! Us Weekly asked some of our favorite celebrities to reveal their Valentine’s Day disasters. From watching a hockey game to getting ditched for the bartender, see what they had to say in the video above!

You may think Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has it all, but her husband Mauricio Umansky wasn’t always so perfect.

“I remember one time my husband went skiing for my birthday, which is January 11, and then he came home right around our anniversary, so he missed it. So [on] Valentine’s Day I was all ready for a nice romantic night and I’m like, you know, waiting for the card, waiting for a gift, and finally the dinner’s almost over, the dessert’s come, I’m like, ‘Did you get me a card or anything?’” the Bravolebrity, 49, explained to Us.

“And he said, ‘I brought you home that green sweater when I came back from skiing,’” the boutique owner recounted to Us. “And I was like, ‘That green sweater that you brought after my birthday that you missed? That was my Valentine’s Day? Why didn’t you save it then, or at least give me a little heads up?’”

Even though he blew that Valentine’s Day, the couple, who just celebrated 21 years of marriage on January 20, is still going strong. “Yeah sometimes he blows it with those things. Especially back in the day. He’s learned now, because it’s not worth it to live with me. If you forget my Valentine’s Day card, or my Mother’s Day card, you don’t want to hang out with me for a while, trust me!”

To hear from more of your favorite celebs and their V-Day disasters, watch the video above.

