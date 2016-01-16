We’re so sorry, Celine. Celine Dion’s older brother Daniel lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, January 16, just two days after her husband and longtime love, René Angélil, passed away.

According to CBC News, Daniel, 59, died in the early hours of Saturday morning in Dion’s native Montreal. As previously reported, he had been battling various forms of cancer. His death was confirmed by the office of the singer’s publicist, Francine Chaloult.

“It’s very painful. It’s a matter of days or hours,” Dion’s sister Claudette told the Journal of Montreal. “It looks a lot like René, he had cancer of the throat, tongue and brain. Our family is very experienced.”

In a statement released by the family Saturday, his family noted that he will be remembered as "a gentle and reserved man of many talents." A tribute will be paid to the late Daniel on Saturday, January 23, and a funeral service will be held several days later.

Daniel was the eighth of 14 Dion children and the father of two, according to the Toronto Sun.

Angélil lost his battle with the disease on Thursday, January 14, at the age of 73. A coroner’s report revealed that the music manager’s death was “due to natural causes,” and that he passed away at his home while under the care of a physician.

Dion, 47, confirmed the news via Twitter, with a short, sweet note.

“Rene Angelil passed away this morning at his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer,” she tweeted.

Angélil and Dion tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in 1994 and have three young sons together: Rene-Charles, 14, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, 5.

Last August, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer told Us Weekly that she had been doing her best to prepare her children for the inevitable.

"I’m trying really hard to show my children that sickness and things happen in life. You cannot be crying and be depressed and consistently talk about, ‘Oh, my God,’" Dion told Us.

