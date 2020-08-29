Wakanda forever. Chadwick Boseman is being remembered by his former costars and more in the wake of his devastating death at the age of 43. The Black Panther actor died on Friday, August 28, after secretly battling colon cancer for four years.

Marvel Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his publicist confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the SAG Awards in January 2019. They made their final public appearance together at the NBA All-Star Game in February.

Boseman began his acting career with stints on TV shows including All My Children, Law & Order, ER, Fringe, Castle and Lincoln Heights. He’d go on to land the leading role as Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42 and officially became a household name when he joined the Marvel franchise as T’Challa/Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He’d go on to reprise the role in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Before his death, he was attached to a new limited series titled Little Rock Nine with Seth MacFarlane.

Celebrity Deaths in 2020

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace,” the official Twitter accounts for Marvel and Black Panther tweeted shortly after the news of his passing on Friday.

Many more paid tribute to Boseman on social media. “Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted.

Jordan Peele added: “This is a crushing blow.” Mindy Kaling, for her part, tweeted she couldn’t “believe he’s gone.”

Sarah Paulson posted the statement about his death and wrote: “What a gift he was to all of us out there in the dark- watching him listen was more enrapturing than watching others with endless words to say. What an immeasurable loss. Rest in Power.”

Bette Midler shared the same sentiment on Twitter, writing, “What a shock; he was so young, but he made an indelible impression on all of us. My sympathies to his family, friends and fans, who loved him beyond measure. Rest In Peace.”

Others took to Instagram to post about the huge loss. Josh Gad shared an emotional video of himself crying. “I don’t have words. I feel sick. I love you my friend. Goodbye. Until we meet again. Rest In Peace,” he wrote. “Goodbye my friend.”

Stars as Superheroes

MacFarlane also paid his respects. “Deeply saddened over the passing of Chadwick Boseman. A great talent and a kind man gone far too soon. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time,” he tweeted.

Rosario Dawson, meanwhile, wrote that her tears were “overflowing” after hearing the news. “You will forever be mighty and beloved. Thank you for sharing yourself so powerfully, beautifully and generously in this lifetime. We were lucky to have so much of you. Praying and sending love and many blessings to your family. #LegendsNeverDie #WakandaForever,” she wrote.

John Legend added: “I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt also took to Twitter, sharing a photo of himself and Boseman laughing. “Such a sad loss,” he wrote. “Craziest thing when you figure you’ll see someone again, and then suddenly, you know you won’t. Every day alive merits gratitude.”