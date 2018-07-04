Chance the Rapper Is Engaged to Kirsten Corley: See His Proposal

So sweet! Chance the Rapper got engaged to his girlfriend Kirsten Corley on Wednesday, July 4, after proposing to her at a backyard barbecue.

In a video posted by The Shade Room, the “No Problem” rapper can be seen getting down on one knee in front of his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shares daughter Kensli, 2.

Family and friends are heard screaming with excitement as Chance (whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett) reaches to up to Corley and holds her hand as he says, “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?”

He then calls over the couple’s daughter and a photo shows the little girl with her arms on her daddy as his new fiancée adjusts her new engagement ring. In a final photo, Corley shows off the large solitaire diamond.

Chance, 25, gave Corley and Kensli a shout-out when he won the Grammy for Best New Artist in February 2017, but the couple has had a turbulent relationship since they began dating in 2013.

In February 2016, six months after Kensli was born, Corley filed legal papers asking the court to declare Chance the baby’s father. She asked to remain the “sole caretaker” of the baby and also requested that the rapper pay child support, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A month later she amended the petition to say that she and Chance were living together and the rapper asked for shared responsibility, but in June Corley filed paperwork seeking a parenting schedule because they were no longer cohabiting.

She withdrew the filing in January 2017 as she and Chance reconciled and were living together again but a month later the child support case was reopened. It was settled out of court in March 2017, with the pair coming to an agreement that would leave “substantial parenting time for both,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported at the time.

