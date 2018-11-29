No hard feelings here! Channing Tatum dished on his feelings towards Amanda Bynes days after an interview was published where she claimed she “totally fought for” him to get the lead role in She’s the Man.

“I love her,” the Magic Mike star, 38, told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Bynes’ statement on Wednesday, November 28.

“I just hope she’s doing well. I’m so happy she’s killing it again and just back on the right [track],” Tatum added of Bynes, 32, and her Paper interview, in which she admitted to past drug use and suffering from depression. “She’s so talented and so special. She’s been doing it … I mean, I think it’s so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It’s tough.”

As for their time together on set of the 2006 film, Tatum recalled: “She was just so alive. You never knew what was going to come out her mouth, she was just on fire … I haven’t seen her in so long. I love you, Amanda, and I hope you’re doing well.”

Bynes’ stated in the sit-down with Paper that at the time of the casting, Tatum “wasn’t famous yet.” She added: “He’d just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, ‘This guy’s a star — every girl will love him!’ But [the producers] were like, ‘He’s so much older than all of you!’ And I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter! Trust me!’”

The retired actress also opened up about the negative impact the role — in which she played dressed in drag to portray her own brother — had on her life.

“I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she revealed. “[It was] a super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk.”

