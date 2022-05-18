Spring fling! Charlize Theron has a new man in her life, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Charlize has been hooking up with Gabriel Aubry,” the source says of the Oscar winner, 46, and the model, 45. “They’re very casual and enjoying each other.”

The Fate of the Furious actress and the Canada native were previously linked in 2017 after they were photographed together, but Theron denied rumors that they were dating. “I’ve never met him,” the Atomic Blonde star said during a July 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I met him for, like, three seconds. Like, passing I was just like, ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school.”

The South African star is mom to daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 8, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively. Aubry, for his part, shares daughter Nahla, 14, with ex-girlfriend Halle Berry, from whom he split in 2010.

While Theron and the golf enthusiast have connected with each other, the insider notes that they’re still taking it slow. “It’s nothing serious,” the source explains to Us exclusively.

The Tully actress hasn’t been seriously linked to anyone since July 2015, when she split from Sean Penn after a year and a half of dating.

“It is strange for people to kind of wrap their heads around it,” the Monster star said during a September 2020 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”

At the time, the Golden Globe winner said that she was willing to meet new people, but she also felt satisfied with her life as a single woman.

“I mean, I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date,’ [or] ‘You should meet this guy,’” Theron said. “But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve gotta come with a lot of game. … The kind of game that’s like — my life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”

The Long Shot star was in a relationship with Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins from 1998 to 2001. She later moved on with Stuart Townsend, whom she dated from 2001 to 2009.

“I can honestly say this on my life: I don’t feel lonely,” Theron told Drew Barrymore in the same interview. “Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or makes you less interested in [romance] … It’s a lot of work to be a parent and part of that is at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go, ‘Oh, my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.’”

