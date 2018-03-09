Charlize Theron will be in Bachelor withdrawal this coming Monday.

“I basically feel like I’m dating The Bachelor, like, the show,” she revealed during a Thursday, March 8, appearance on The Late Late Show. The 42-year-old even has a special ritual that involves tricking her children Jackson, 6, and August, 2, into early lights out.

“On Monday nights because my kids can’t read a clock yet,” Theron told host James Corden. “I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath. I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show.”

When Corden, 39, inquired about who the Oscar winner would like to receive a rose from, she replied: “No, I don’t want to be on the show. I just want to watch.”

Meanwhile, Theron will have to find a new “boyfriend.” The season finale of The Bachelor aired on Monday, March 5!

The Bachelor wasn’t the only thing Theron got candid about. Theron was joined on Corden’s stage with Gringo costar David Oyelowo and she shared a hilarious memory about how they first bonded while filming in Mexico City. According to the actress, she and Oyelowo, 41, were at a restaurant and he began telling a funny story.

“I kept saying, ‘You have to stop,’ and he wouldn’t stop,” she recalled. “He kept going with the story until I actually urinated myself. Not drizzle, I had to go back to the hotel, that’s how hard he made me laugh.”

Oyelowo didn’t realize what was happening. “She ran out,” he quipped. “And I looked at the chair.”

