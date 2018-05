Charlize Theron to Play Megyn Kelly in New Movie (RADAR Online)

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stomach After Giving Birth (Star Magazine)

‘The Voice’ Winner Revealed (OK! Magazine)

Style Lessons From Royal Wedding Attendees (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!