Activism as its finest! Chelsea Handler has decided to donate one million dollars to Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

The former Chelsea Lately host took to Twitter on Thursday, October 20, saying, “I just gave 1,000,000 dollars to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. Where r ur donations, Koch Bros. Mercers, @realDonaldTrump? Day 1 of activism.”

The donation comes just one day after the comedian, 42, announced that she’s leaving her self-titled Netflix show to focus on her activism efforts.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, October 18, she wrote: “Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

“My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide,” she continued. “I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.

Over the past year Handler has not shied away from expressing her political beliefs. She was an active Hillary Clinton supporter and led a Women’s March in Park City, Utah, following Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration. She has also used her social media platform many times to address her feelings towards Trump.

Along with Handler, celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Jay-Z and more have stepped into action to raise and donate money to hurricane relief efforts.

