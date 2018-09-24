“SOS”! Cher’s long-simmering feud with Madonna just boiled over yet again — after the 72-year-old said she wouldn’t want to collaborate with Madonna, 60.

Cher made the incendiary comment on the episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing on Monday, September 24, when she was asked to name three dream duet partners.

“Oh!” the Grammy winner responded. “Adele, Pink and … uh, um, not Madonna.”

Quipped DeGeneres, “Well, all right, Ms. Negative!”

Cher and Madonna’s feud stretches back at least to 1991, when Cher explained her issues with the Material Girl. “She’s mean, and I don’t like that,” she said in an interview at the time, per Entertainment Tonight. “I remember having her over to my house a couple of times because Sean [Penn, Madonna’s ex-husband] and I were friends, and she just was so rude to everybody.”

She continued: “It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act the way that she acts, like a spoiled brat all the time. It seems to me that when you’ve reached the kind of acclaim that she’s reached, and can do whatever you want to do, you should be a little more magnanimous and be a little less of a c—t.”

The two pop stars apparently reached a ceasefire in recent years, however. “I’m totally good with Madonna!” Cher said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2013. “Madge and I have gone through our thing, but no, I’m totally good with her.”

In a Reddit AMA that same year, the “Believe” singer said she respected her peer. “I think Madge might be one of the most amazing artists I’ve known,” she observed at the time. “I don’t like everything she does, for sure, but she is always riding the crest of the wave. She always saw trends WAY before anyone else and had great videos.”

“I never hated her,” Cher added in her Reddit response. “I just thought she was a bitch.”

