Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, revealed that she is engaged two years after the Linkin Park singer died.

“Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F.,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 6. “I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein.”

Talinda, 42, went on to encourage others in similar positions. “To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love,” she concluded. “Thank you for ALL of your continued love and support.”

Chester died in July 2017 at age 41. His cause of death was later ruled a suicide by hanging.

Talinda, who married the musician in December 2005, spoke out in the days after his death. “One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.”

She continued: “My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest in peace, my love.”

The couple shared son Tyler, 13, and twins Lilly and Lila, 7. Chester was also the father of three children from previous relationships.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

