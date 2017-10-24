Chester Bennington’s will leaves almost the entirety of his state to his children and widowed wife, Talinda.

According to his will filed in L.A. County and obtained by TMZ, the late Lincoln Park frontman’s retirement account will go directly to Talinda, who is the executor of the will, and all of his remaining assets will go into the Chester and Talinda Bennington Family Trust, which was created in 2007 and amended in 2009.

Bennington, who tragically took his own life in July, fathered three children with Talinda and also has three children from previous relationships. The will states that all six children are beneficiaries to the trust fund.

TMZ also reported earlier this month that, in his will, Bennington detailed his desire for his children to remain close after his passing, and he set aside funds to cover travel expenses when his children visit each other. “I request that my children’s mothers or guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my spouse on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family,” he wrote in the will.

As previously reported, Bennington was laid to rest in a private funeral service at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, California, nine days after he committed suicide.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

