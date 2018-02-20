Chris Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, sat down with Good Morning America for her first TV interview since the Soundgarden singer died by suicide last spring at the age of 52.

“My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie. He just wasn’t,” Vicky told Robin Roberts in a sneak peek obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and the love of my life.”

Chris was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room after a concert in Detroit in May 2017. Though the rocker had prescription medications in his system, the coroner said that “drugs did not contribute” to his death, which was later ruled a suicide by hanging.

Vicky believes that her late husband’s judgment was impaired by medication when he took his life. “He wanted to be there for his family, for his children. He loved his life,” she said. “He would never have ever left this world. I don’t think that he could make any decisions because of the level of impairment.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, shared two children, a 13-year-old daughter named Toni and a 12-year-old son named Christopher. The Audioslave frontman was also the father of 17-year-old daughter Lillian with his ex-wife, Susan Silver.

Vicky became visibly emotional while reflecting upon Chris’ death. “I know that people say you can’t blame yourself. And I’m trying not to, but there were signs,” she said. “People think that addiction is like, ‘Oh, you were an addict,’ and people don’t recognize it as a disease. And … I feel guilty of the same thing. You think addiction is a choice, and it’s not.”

Vicky’s full interview with Good Morning America airs on Wednesday, February 21.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

