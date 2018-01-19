Time to schedule an eye exam? Chris Evans addressed a very serious question during an interview on Buzzfeed’s Thirst Aid Kit podcast.

“When did you realize you were hot?” Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins, who host the show, asked him.

“Oh, man! Goodness … I still feel like I’m just trying to pull a fast one over on people,” the 36-year-old actor replied. “You don’t know what I look like first thing in the morning. It’s rough!”

The hunky Captain America star wasn’t playing coy when he detailed why he doesn’t identify as “hot.” He went on to explain that it’s a reflection of his younger years.

“If you look back on some of my photos from childhood, it was not kind. I had a really bumpy road, and I think like most of us, we still feel like that no matter what,” Evans said. “No matter what happens, we kind of connect to that chapter in life when you first start exploring the feelings of comparison.”

He continued: “It’s usually connected to when you start noticing the people you’re attracted to — somewhere around 9, 10, 11 — when you first start coming into your own sexuality and start seeing how you stack up. That was probably one of the roughest chapters of my life. And so I think — for most people — you kind of stay in that suspended state.”

The Gifted actor added that when he first started auditioning in Hollywood, he’d be “typically playing a guy in a letterman jacket,” but that it isn’t “how I feel on the inside.”

He explained: “I’m a pretty big dork. God, everybody says they’re a dork. That’s a stupid thing to say. I shouldn’t have said it. But I really do have dorky tendencies. So, I don’t know. I suppose right when I started auditioning and you see the pattern of things you’re going out for, you go, ‘All right, I guess this is the role I fit into.'”

After thorough discussion of his facial hair — in which Evans revealed he can “can get a pretty full beard in a month, three to four weeks” — he admitted that he doesn’t really get recognized as Captain America.

“Typically when I run into people, it’s kind of explained that I am the actor who plays that character. The typical response you get is this kind of cock-headed look, and they just go, ‘No, you’re not that guy. I just saw that movie last night. That guy’s bigger! He’s taller! He’s better looking!'” he said. “There really is a disbelief in my actual form in reality — which is kind of a blow to the confidence — but I guess it does help me get through crowds.”

Evans is set to star alongside Bel Powley and Michael Cera in the upcoming Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero. It is slated to open on March 26 at Helen Hayes Theatre in NYC.

