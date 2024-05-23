Chris Hemsworth had his family by his side to support him at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he was honored with a star on the iconic walkway.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star, 40, was joined by wife Elsa Pataky and their 10-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, as they posed for pictures together at the big event on Thursday, May 23. (Daughter India Rose, 12, was also in attendance but opted out of getting her photo taken.)

In one of the photos, Hemsworth – clad in a three-piece navy blue suit and white shirt unbuttoned just enough to show a glimpse of his chest – could be seen with his arm around Pataky, 47, while one of his sons stood on the other side of him. The other twin sat casually on his dad’s Walk of Fame star as they all smiled for the camera.

Hemsworth’s accomplishment of receiving a star comes less than two years after he previously told Vanity Fair he was taking a break from acting after finding out he was eight to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s while filming the Disney+ docuseries Limitless, which premiered in 2022.

On the show, the actor was informed he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, which is linked to the disease. At the time, Hemsworth had planned time off from his acting career — which added to the headlines about him “retiring” from the business.

“It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. “I wanted to take off because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I’ve got three kids that I want to spend more time with. Doing that show, each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often.”

While speaking to Vanity Fair again in April, the Thor actor reflected on sharing his health concerns with the public.

“It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this,” Hemsworth explained. “No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on.”

He added, “I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back.’”

Fans of the actor can catch Hemsworth on the big screen opposite Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hault in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, out in theaters Friday, May 24.